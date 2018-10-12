Ambassador Ümit Yalçın shares a message to the public LONDON Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Umit Yalcin share a press statement and stated that he hoped to be able to come together with the members of the society on various occasions and to demonstrate support.

The press statement shared on social media behalf of the Ambassador, as follows:

As the Republic of Turkey Ambassador to London, I started my duty officially on October 1, 2018. First of all, I would like to express my great pride and happiness to be serving in the UK. Whereby, we have deep rooted relationships, friendship, alliance ties and strategic partnerships.

The most important party of my duty and responsibility in the UK is to support our citizens living here. Our citizens, who started to migrate here since the 1960s, have made significant contribution to our relations with the UK in every field.

In my time here, I hope to be able to come together with the members of our society on various occasions. I would like to know that I am going to serve my country’s citizens, businessmen, students and artists. As the Ambassador our phone and door will always be open to our citizens.