TRNC Minister of Tourism was in London

Minister of Tourism and Environment of Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) Unal Üstel was in London for his first official visit. The 3-day visit to London saw Üstel partaking in a number of different meetings following the visits of the TRNC London Representative Office and the Turkish Embassy in London.

TRAVEL OPERATORS

He started his interactions on October 10th and met with travel operators in England. At the meeting, they disused problems that North Cyprus and the operators face and the opinions of the tour operators were taken regarding this.

Üstel also set out that this coming year would see more promotion of North Cyprus, especially in the UK market, digital media and social media ads, emphasising, “Communication, promotion and advertising are the steps that will ease the tourism sector in 2020”. According to the information given by the ministry, marketing in the past years have been neglected.

At the meeting mention of a new airline company was made, explaining the possible establishment of the airline with the public-private partnership and the businessmen in the UK should take part in this formation, “Everyone should put his hand under the stone,” Üstel said.

COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVES

After the meeting with travel operators, Turkish Cypriot community representatives, business people and members of the press were invited to the reception. Üstel said that the difficulties must be stretched together, expressed that unity and togetherness problems can be overcome.

Explaining that they have determined a road map within the framework of a 10-year work plan, explaining that even if the governments change, they are trying to continue the projects planned to be done in the field of tourism when the new governments arrive.

Üstel took part in a questions and answers session from the participants, after this he spent time talking and with the people who attended.

CTCC DINNER

That evening, Üstel attended the dinner invitation of Muhammet Yaşarata, President of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (CTCC) of the UK and met with business people from different sectors.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and discussed how Northern Cyprus tourism could be improved, talks of an airline company planned to be established and the problems Turkish Cypriots living in the UK face. Everyone who participated in the invitation, listening to the opinions and suggestions of participants, answered questions.

TTFF RECEPTION

On Friday (11 October) night a reception was held by the Turkish Community Football Federation (TTFF) Minister Üste attended the event, also at the reception was the TRNC Minister for Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy who had arrived in London the same day.

