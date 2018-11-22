Özyiğit: “Turkish language and culture schools in London are important”

TRNC Education and Culture Minister Cemal Ozyigit held a press conference at the TRNC London Representation office on Friday, November 16 within the scope of visits in London.

In the press conference which took place in the TRNC office, Ozyigit was accompanied by TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncali, TRNC Elementary Office Administrator Ilksen Varoglu Atik and Education Attache Gülgün Özçelik. Minister Özyiğit stated that the citizens of Cyprus who live abroad are struggling to not break their ties with their homeland. Thus, he underlines that the Turkish language and culture schools take on this mission to strengthen ties with the homeland. Özyiğit expressed his pleasure for meeting with representatives of the organizations in London and drew attention to the importance of getting information about the work of the citizens and organizations in London and observing the problems. Stating that the Education Consortium in London plays a very important role, Özyiğit emphasised that the Turkish language and culture schools in London are important for Turkish Cypriot citizens in order to learn the Turkish as their main language in the best possible way.