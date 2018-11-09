MUSIAD UK and MUSIAD TRNC jointly held a seminar WITHIN the scope of his visits to the World Travel Market 2018 Tourism Fair in London

WITHIN the scope of his visits to the World Travel Market 2018 Tourism Fair in London, TRNC Minister ofTourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu attended the North Cyprus Tourism and Investment Opportunities Seminar Travel organised by MUSIAD UK and MUSIAD TRNC on Tuesday, November 6.

In the course of his visits# the Minister Ataoğlu was accompanied with TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı.

MUSİAD UK President Nuri Bulgurcu and MUSİAD President of the TRNC Okyay Sadıkoğlu made a speech at the seminar held in London Yunus Emre Culture Center and made a decision to increase the cooperation between the two institutions in the field of tourism.

Ataoğlu mentioned that the Tourism Strategic Plan has started to be prepared by the Ministry, and within this framework, within the scope of the finalisation of the investments starting in 2016-2021, especially in the Bafra region and Kyrenia, aiming to ensure 40 thousand beds, 2 million tourists, 2 billion dollar profit margin.

After the seminar, MUSİAD UK President Nuri Bulgurcu presented a plaque to Minister Ataoğlu.