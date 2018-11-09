Met Office issues weather warning for weekend

Heavy rain has been forecast in the UK over the weekend with weather warnings already place in across swathes of the country.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on today (9 November) for parts of south-west England and Wales, as well as parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. An amber warning is also in place in south-west Wales.

The Met office website it stated “A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25 mm of rain falling and 40-60 mm over higher ground. This will be in addition to other spells of heavy rain so far this week affecting similar areas. Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50-55 mph possible inland and 60-70 mph around some coasts.”