“We want to see our young people in the Cemevi, not on the streets” UK Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi have announced that the youth meetings will resume every Friday evenings.

The youth meetings are held every Friday evenings at the Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi which is located in Wood Green.

The meetings are coordinated by the committee members Bayrak Suruk and Dilan Guven. The meetings take place with intense participation whereby the values of Alevism and current issues are discussed.

During the meeting which was held last Friday, the youth discussed the Haci Bektas Veli youth festival also the Muharrem month.

Dilan Guven the Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi committee member and youth responsible, tho spoke to Londra Gazete shared some information in regards to the youth meetings.

Guven stated:

“As the UK Alevi Youth, we hold meetings every Friday from 18:30 to 20:30. These meetings have been going on constantly for the past four years. Every Friday we discuss different issues with our youth.

We want to see our young people in the Cemevi, not on the streets. All of the young people are welcomed to join us. Our main goal is to keep our young people away from the streets and all sorts of crimes. We want to enlighten our youth about their values and culture.”