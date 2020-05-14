Coronavirus UK: 428 more deaths confirmed

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced its daily update on the coronavirus statics.

428 more people died during the 24 hour period between 5 pm 12 May and 5 pm 13 May, taking the total deaths in all settings (hospitals, care homes and community) to 33,614.

As of 9 am today 71,644 tests were carried out in 24 hours period of these 3,446 people tested positive.

So far 233,151 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK.

As of 9am 14 May, there have been 2,219,281 tests, with 126,064 tests on 13 May. 1,593,902 people have been tested of which 233,151 tested positive. As of 5pm on 13 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 33,614 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/VrfhlNVWar — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) May 14, 2020

Who can be tested for Coronavirus?

You can apply for a test if you are:

an essential worker with coronavirus symptoms

aged 65 or over with coronavirus symptoms

someone who cannot work from home and has coronavirus symptoms (for example, construction workers or delivery drivers)

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can apply if they live with an essential worker, a person aged 65 or over, or someone who travels to work. for more information on how to apply click here.

You can also apply for a test if you have a clinical referral from NHS 111 online.

Coronavirus symptoms are a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.