Coronavirus UK: 428 more deaths confirmed

2 hours önce
0 38 Bir dakikadan az

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced its daily update on the coronavirus statics.

428 more people died during the 24 hour period between 5 pm 12 May and 5 pm 13 May, taking the total deaths in all settings (hospitals, care homes and community) to 33,614.

As of 9 am today 71,644 tests were carried out in 24 hours period of these 3,446 people tested positive.

So far 233,151 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK.

 

Who can be tested for Coronavirus?

You can apply for a test if you are:

  • an essential worker with coronavirus symptoms
  • aged 65 or over with coronavirus symptoms
  • someone who cannot work from home and has coronavirus symptoms (for example, construction workers or delivery drivers)

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can apply if they live with an essential worker, a person aged 65 or over, or someone who travels to work. for more information on how to apply click here.

You can also apply for a test if you have a clinical referral from NHS 111 online.

Coronavirus symptoms are a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

9 hours önce
130

First coronavirus antibody test approved

1 day önce
190

Self-employed grant scheme to open to applications

1 day önce
38

TCEA delivering aid package for victims of Coronavirus

1 day önce
125

Dr Teoman Sırrı: The virus will decrease as the weather gets warmer

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.