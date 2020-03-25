Cyprus Paradise working to help holidaymakers

Cyprus Paradise has shared a message for its customer’s as they take new measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our retail colleagues and our customers is our highest priority.

In line with Government advice on social distancing we have closed our store doors to limit the amount of contact our retail advisors are exposed to. They are still working hard to help all our customers with their bookings, as well as helping you find the perfect holiday and flights.

You can reach our shop by telephone or email and our Contact numbers and detail are as below

Telephone Numbers; Shop: 020 8343 8888 Customer Services: 020 8150 6088

E-mail: info@cypruspremier.com

We’d like to thank you for your understanding and for keeping you and our staff safe. Our store doors will be open as soon as possible until then our team looks forward to speaking to you.

General Manager

Kemal Kuyucuoglu Kenan”