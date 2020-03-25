ADPL offering free help service to those in the UK with Ankara Agreements

Tuğrul Yiğitoğlu from Accounting Direct Plus (ADPL) has announced that the company will be offering those in need of information living here in the UK free help. The coronavirus, which has offset a challenging process in the UK and across the whole world, is felt mostly in the economy sector after the health system.

Financial aid packages announced by the British government do not cover or partially cover some businesses and employees. Those living in the UK under the Ankara Agreement now face daunting time, as they carry out commercial activities either individually or as a company in the UK with a special status, have the right to partially benefit from the financial aid announced by the government.

ADPL has now announced that they would provide free services to those who want to get information about the aids in question.

“Turkish business owners living here in the UK under the Ankara Agreement, unfortunately, they are not eligible to apply of financial aid because they are self-employed!

Those who have a company can get help based on their sector of work. We have spoken are working with Law Firms about the relevant assistance and support available which we have received many requests for. Those who need financial aid must consult an accountant then their lawyers before applying.

We will continue to provide FREE services to our citizens who need help or information about the workplace in this difficult period;

Our WhatsApp line is open 24/7, you can message us on 07553 077888

Or email us on info@accountingdirectplus.com or call our office line: 02088869222 “

Alternatively, if you have any questions that are not related to the Ankara Agreement and need help with your business ADPL also can help you at this time for more information on how you can contact them on their office 02088869222 and email info@accountingdirectplus.com.