MAYOR of Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu is in London from the 13-15 November. Imamoglu will visit the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and will meet the world’s largest investment and finance companies including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citi Group, HSBC, BlackStone and Bridgepoint Capital Group.

İmamoğlu has started his two-day visit today (Thursday 14 November) first meeting with Turkey’s London Ambassador Ümit Yalçin. He then visited Chatham House (Royal Institute of International Relations) to meet with Vice President Sir Simon Fraser.

Followed by the meeting he is expected to visit the Mayor of London and the investment and finance companies before he leaves on Friday evening.

