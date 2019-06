Today is the hottest day of the year

The UK is having its hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring across southern England.

A temperature of 30.8C was recorded in Charlwood in Surrey at just before midday, with the mercury expected to keep rising.

It is said that the temperature in London could reach 34C today.

Friday was the previous warmest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 30C at Achnagart in the Highlands and 29.5C at Porthmadog in Wales.