London voted 2019 best destination London has been vote 2019 best destination in 3 different categories by TripAdisor

London has just been named as the best-rated destination in the World, Europe and UK and Channel Islands in the 2019 TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations.

The winning destinations were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences over a 12-month period.

Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson, said in a statement: “The global fascination with Harry and Meghan clearly has a powerful effect as this is the first time since 2016 that London has topped the world rankings. With the couple’s new Royal baby due imminently, London may continue to reap the rewards of the Harry and Meghan effect into 2020.”

With millions of travellers flocking to see these iconic destinations each year, London alone receives around 30 million visitors per year and TripAdvisor recommends visiting either side of the peak season to have a better experience of the city with fewer crowds.

The UK has a well-connected transport system, so if you are visiting London, a train ride to nearby cities is easy and relatively inexpensive if booked in advance. The bus system also means hopping on and off for one stop to another enable travellers to see the sights of the city while on the go.

Boasting its multi-ethnic background London offers more than sightseeing, with endless restaurants, takeaways, bakeries and quick street food to be explored London offers travellers the taste of the word in one place. Ensuring visitors will able to find a palate they enjoy.

Turkey!

Turkey has also made it onto this years list, Istanbul comes 8 on the world category, it also came 6th in the Eupore category another city from Turkey, Manavgat also made it on the list at number 24.

While Turkey may not be in the European Union, the country falls in between both continents of Europe and Asia, this region has also been label the Middle East.

The county as becoming a popular destination for tourists which offers wide viability for travellers for those looking for a city break, maybe a taste the Mediterranean or even a winter break for skiers in the mountain regions.

Top 25 best-rated destinations in the world

1. London, UK

2. Paris, France

3. Rome, Italy

4. Crete, Greece

5. Bali, Indonesia

6. Phuket, Thailand

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Marrakech, Morocco

10. Dubai, UAE

11. Prague, Czech Republic

12. Siem Reap, Cambodia

13. New York City, USA

14. Jamaica, Caribbean

15. Hanoi, Vietnam

16. Tokyo, Japan

17. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

18. Lisbon, Portugal

19. Kathmandu, Nepal

20. Jaipur, India

21. Hurghada, Egypt

22. Hong Kong, China

23. Cusco, Peru

24. Sydney, Australia

25. Tel Aviv, Israel

Top 25 best-rated destinations in Europe

1. London, UK

2. Paris, France

3. Rome, Italy

4. Crete, Greece

5. Barcelona, Spain

6. Istanbul, Turkey

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. Lisbon, Portugal

9. Majorca, Spain

10. Tenerife, Spain

11. Santorini, Greece

12. Florence, Italy

13. Rhodes, Greece

14. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

15. Venice, Italy

16. Corsica, France

17. Budapest, Hungary

18. Madeira, Portugal

19. Island of Malta

20. Berlin, Germany

21. Edinburgh, Scotland

22. St. Petersburg, Russia

23. Vienna, Austria

24. Manavgat, Turkey

25. Krakow, Poland

Top 10 best-rated destinations in UK and Channel Islands

1. London, London

2. Edinburgh, Scotland

3. Liverpool, Merseyside

4. Glasgow, Scotland

5. Belfast, Northern Ireland

6. Bath, Somerset

7. Isle of Wight, Hampshire

8. York, North Yorkshire

9. Manchester, Great Manchester

10. Jersey, Channel Islands