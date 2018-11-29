Cancer Patients Association thanked Londoners for donations

THE Cancer Patients Association located in Northern Cyprus has thanked those from London which have made a great donation to the association. Raziye Kocaismail, President of the Cancer Patients Association shared a written statement whereby she noted that a great donation has been made from London, Kocaismail stated, “We received clothing items which weigh almost 102kg and all items are in good condition. Therefore, we would like to thank our supporters from London also we would like to thank Euromed with the free transportation service.”