Ambassador Ümit Yalçın presents trust letter to Queen TURKEY London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın came together with the Turkey Deputy Minister of National Education Prof. Dr. Mustafa Safran and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forest Mehmet Tunç at the embassy residence.

TURKEY London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın came together with the Turkey Deputy Minister of National Education Prof. Dr. Mustafa Safran and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forest Mehmet Tunç at the embassy residence.

13 UNDERGRADUATE PROTOCOLS

Deputy Minister of National Education in London made many contacts and meetings in London. Dr. Mustafa Safran came together with Turkish students studying on scholarship in the United Kingdown and also came together at a reception held by the representative of 46 universities. On the occasion of the event, a discount protocol was signed with 13 universities.

QUEEN II. ELIZABETH TRUST LETTER

After coming into Office as the Ambassador of Turkey in London, Umit Yalniz made his official visit to the Queen. Ambassador Yalçın presented his credentials to the Queen of England and the Queen congratulated Yalçın for his post.