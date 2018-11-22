Freedom fighter Hulus Ibrahim commemorated A commemoration night was organised by TCCA on the night of 16 November, after the funeral of Hulus Ibrahim, one of the most important figures of the left struggle

The event took place in TCCA event hall in north London. The commemoration night was attended by Hulus Ibrahim’s family, friends and lovers.

The first speech of the commemoration night, was made by Elmaz Ibrahim, son of Hulus Ibrahim.

In his speech, Elmaz Ibrahim stated that his father was a great friend besides a great father. Elmaz Ibrahim shared some memories with his father.

CTP Party Assembly Member Urun Solayli also attended to the commemoration event and read the memorial message of the TRNC Prime Minister and Chairman of the CTP, Tufan Erhurman.

Husnu Kisi read Hulus Ibrahim’s beloved poem which was “Freedom Struggle” by Nazim Hikmet Ran. Artists such as Hamza Irkad and Mehmet Raif sang Hulus Ibrahim’s favourite songs.

HULUS IBRAHIM

Hulus Ibrahim, was born in 1931 at a village called Silifke located in South Cyprus. Ibrahim was the youngest of 7 siblings. From a young age Ibrahim was the representative of workers, also was the vice president of PEO, the joint workers trade union of Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

During the second period of the 1950s, many assassinations were occurring towards trade unionist, thus Hulus Ibrahim had to migrate to London in 1958.

Hulus Ibrahim continued with his socialist struggle London and only managed to return to Cyprus in 1989.

Ibrahim was a close friend of Derviş Alİ Kavazoğlu and Fazıl Önder, thus he collected all of his memories in his book called ‘Years of struggle’, which was published under BADEV publications.