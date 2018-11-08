Karakuş comes together with Southgate Rotary Club MAYOR of Enfield Saray Karakuş was invited on Monday, to the Southgate Rotary Club meeting.

Enver Kannur, President of Southgate Rotary Club, congratulated Karakuş on her appointment to an important position as the Mayor of Enfield.

The meeting was held on Monday, 5 Novermber at the Jolly Famer venue if Enfield.

Enver Kannur spoke to Londra Gazete and stated:

“As the Southgate Rotary Club, we continue our meetings which are generally held on Mondays every week, we believe it is very useful to proceed with regular meetings. Although we are a charity, we send donations and we collect donations at our charity events. Our Rotary Club has always been and continues to be an institution that benefits the society.

Every week we invite a successful business person or a famous name to our meetings as a speaker. Thus, I would like to thank Saray Karakuş, the Mayor of Enfield, who joined us this week. Karakuş is a really successful person which adds great value to the society. I congratulate Karakuş for her current and future accomplishments.”