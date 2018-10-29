Government will consult on adding folic acid to flour

SUBSEQUENT to repeated calls by health experts, the government says it will consult on adding folic acid to flour to help prevent common birth defects in babies.

Women are already advised to take the B vitamin before and during pregnancy, but many don't.

Women are already advised to take the B vitamin before and during pregnancy, but many don’t.

Mandatory fortification would mean everyone eating foods like bread in the UK will get a dose.

Experts say it is safe and will only bring benefits – lots of other countries have been doing it for years.

The government should reach a decision in spring, but the mood appears to be overwhelmingly in favour.

