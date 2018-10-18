CHP UK Union: “Drugs kills life” CHP UK Union, organised a panel based on the problems related to young people and their drug use.

CHP UK Union, organised a panel based on the problems related to young people and their drug use.

Many members of the CHP UK Union attended also, Dr. Pınar Demir, Dr. Ali Doğan, Dr. Ismail Bulut and Metropolitan Police Officers attended to the panel as speakers.

Breakfast was provided before the panel which started at 13:00pm at the CHP UK Union centre.

The panel was moderated by the CHP UK Union President, Sibel Özçelik. Dr. Ali Doğan made the first speech during the panel and he underlined the reasons related to the substance use of drugs by young people.

Ali Doğan stated:

“One of the most important factors of young people using drugs is curiosity. The orientation of young people to drugs is primarily cause by curiosity, and then by insistence, by means of proving itself to the circle of friends and the feeling of belonging to a group.

In addictive substances, especially within young people, the primarily affected organ is the brain. Whereby this will affect a young people’s education and then cause many diseases. Especially behavioural problems are experienced due to drugs.”

Dr. Pınar Demir spoke after Dogan and informed the participants about the different effects of drug use.

Pine Demir asserted that especially in the Turkish speaking community, the psychological effects and dependence of drugs is underestimated. The psychological addiction may create a comfortable mind-set for some. Therefore, you can remove the physical effects in a way, but psychological effects create a more serious effect and harder to get rid of.”