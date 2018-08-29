Recruitment Office services will now be available at Ercan

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay has spoken to Londra Gazete and announced that every transaction which can be proceeded and the Recruitment Office branch will now be available at Ercan Airport from now on.

Turkish Cypriots living abroad have been experiencing various dilemmas in regards to military services for decades. In particular, the Turkish Cypriot youth who visit their homeland North Cyprus for holiday experience various problems.

Due to military problems some were told that they are not able to leave the airport thus, many have missed their flight because they had to visit the Recruitment Office branch to sort out their paperwork. With this problem, many young people have been victims.

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minster Kudret Özersay had visited London in July and launched the “Turkish Cypriot Abroad” project.

Özersay outlined that many Turkish Cypriots living abroad were continuing to face problems in regards to military services. Thus, many could not leave the airport from time to time and them to wait one more day to visit the Recruitment Office branch to sort out paperwork. Özersay noted that just having a Security Forces offices in the airport will solve these problems.

Almost one month ago a 17-year-old boy was victimized due to military legislation and this was brought to attention by our newspaper.

In reference to news published by Londra Gazete, the UK born Turkish Cypriot boy which visited Northern Cyprus for holiday was unable to leave Ercan airport due to military regulations.

As a result of lack of formalities, the young boy who was unable leave the airport had to visit the Recruitment Office branch Office and to purchase another return ticket to London.

Kudret Özersay spoke to Londra Gazete and said that any process that can be done at the Recruitment Office branch will now be available at the airport too.

Özersay further stated:

“Throughout the Eid holiday period, our troops and police came together and worked in collaboration. Any transaction which can be done at the Recruitment Office branch will now be done by out police at the airport. Hence, no one will be told to miss their flight due to lack of military formalities. We have solved this problem.”