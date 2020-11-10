Johnson rejects calls for London to exit lockdown earlier

But Mr Johnson said it was “no accident” that London and some other areas were seeing a lower gradient of cases. “This is because of the heroic collective efforts and sacrifice that the people of London, and elsewhere the Northeast, [where] it’s flattening,” he said.

“That is because people are following the guidance, making a huge effort to distance themselves.

He went on: “Yet it is still true that overall the virus is still doubling in this country and I saw the data this morning.

“Alas, it’s doubling in some places faster than elsewhere. About one in 90 people now have the virus. One in 90, that’s a lot of people, alas, and we’re going to see those cases, sadly, feeding through into our hospitals.”