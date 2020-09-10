Police officer hit by car at Manor House stabbing scene

Police are hunting for the driver of a car that hit an officer on duty at the scene of a stabbing in north London.

The officer was responding to reports of a stabbing outside Manor House tube station in Finsbury Park when he was struck by the car at about 02:30 BST.

He was not injured but was treated by paramedics for shock, the Met Police said.

Inquiries to locate the driver are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made, the forced added.

Police were called at 01:55 to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Green Lanes and Seven Sisters Road.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab injury.