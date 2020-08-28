Missing 7-year-old Timur found drowned alongside mother in suspected murder-suicide

A missing seven-year-old boy has been found drowned at home alongside his hanged mother in a suspected murder-suicide.

Banking analyst Yulia Gokcedag, 35, and her son Timur had been reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday 12 August.

Police grew increasingly concerned about their welfare and broke into the £687,000 flat in Lockesfield Place, Tower Hamlets the next day at 3.20am.

Ms Gokcedag and her son Timur were found dead inside the property, with a post-mortem giving their causes of death as hanging and drowning.

She was married to an investment banker, according to online profiles. They wed in 2011 and moved to London a year later.

Ms Gokcedag had shared Facebook photos of days out with her husband in London, a trip to his native Turkey and the couple cradling her son after his birth in 2013.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which referred it back to the local professional standards unit which is currently investigating.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: ‘Officers forced entry to the property and found Yulia and her son Timur unresponsive.

‘Both were pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

‘Post mortem examinations determined the cause of death for Yulia to have been hanging and Timur’s cause of death was drowning.

‘Detectives investigating are not seeking any other persons in connection with the deaths.’

The Met spokesman added: ‘As is routine, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed.

‘A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who referred it back to the local professional standards unit who are currently investigating.

‘Inquests into the deaths of Yulia and Timur will be held at Poplar Coroners’ Court.’

An inquest has been scheduled and a file prepared for the coroner which will take place at Poplar Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, 16 December.