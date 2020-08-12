Police officer under investigation after kneeling on neck incident 

A suspended Metropolitan Police officer has been placed under criminal investigation after footage emerged of him appearing to kneel on a man’s neck during an arrest.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched a probe into the behaviour of two officers involved in the arrest of Marcus Coutain, 48, in Finsbury Park last month.

Mr Coutain, who is black, was filmed pleading with officers “get off my neck” while being handcuffed on the pavement in Isledon Road on July 16.

He was subsequently charged with possessing a knife in a public place, but has called for a formal apology from Scotland Yard and for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the charge.

After footage of part of the arrest was shared widely on social media, one of the officers was suspended and the other placed on restricted duties.

Following a voluntary referral from the Metropolitan Police over the incident, on Monday the IOPC announced that one of the officers was under criminal investigation for common assault.

He is also being investigated for gross misconduct on use of force; authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

The other officer is being investigated for misconduct on challenging and reporting improper conduct; authority, respect and courtesy and honesty and integrity.