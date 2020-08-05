“We achieved great success by uniting with volunteers”

THE London Angles Cancer Association (LACA), which was established in London to support cancer patients and organises important projects, made a donated to the Cancer Patient Assistance Association (KHYD).

LACA Chairwomen Aydın Hassan announced that they have sent second aid packages to KHYD. Just last month  LACA  donated  9 walking frames , 9 crutches, 1 bathroom chair, 2 wheelchairs, clothing and sectionals that patients in need with the support of Euromed for transporting the items to North Cyprus.

Hassan, post on her social media account, announced that they made a second donation to KHYD saying:  “I have been helping individual individuals for many years as the London Angles Cancer Association. In this difficult period, I am proud to send the second part of the huge donation of aid we sent on June 29. We listened to the call of the Association of Cyprus Cancer Patients Association, Raziye Kocaismail, and rolled up our sleeves to deliver our supports efficiently. I believe that with the great support of the business people and the people around us, we have met the demands of patients as little as A – Z.

As a volunteer, I believe that we have achieved great success by uniting with volunteers. Thank you for the 2 battery-powered cars donated by Poyraz Veysel, President of the European Disabled Association. In many of our associations, the patient donated the diapers. We would also like to thank all the business people who supported us, especially Euromed. Without waiting for a response, they extended their hands to cancer patients in Cyprus. We are very grateful to all our supporters, and we wish them continued support. ”

Hassan stated that as an association they try to provide such aids at least once a month and they have established a strong solidarity network together with the sensitive community members.

