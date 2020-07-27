Çavuşoğlu spoke about Brexit and Turkish Cypriot students

TRNC Education and Culture Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu made statements regarding the situation of Brexit and Turkish Cypriot students.

Due to UK leaving the European Union, the Cypriot students who will start their education in August 2021 will be removed from the home status also will no longer receive student finance.

Turkish Cypriot students who are citizens of the European Union will lose their home student status after Brexit and will have to pay international fees for higher education.

As part of these decisions taken by the British government, Turkish Cypriots who want to study in the UK will be very impressed.

While Turkish Cypriot students are worried about post-Brexit education this situation remains a matter of curiosity.

TRNC Education and Culture Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu spoke to Londra Gazete in regards to this matter.

Answering the question of whether the TRNC Ministry of Education has any initiatives on the subject of Brexit and Turkish Cypriot students, Nazım Çavuşoğlu made the following statement:

“As the TRNC Ministry of Education, we have been and will continue to be a follower of this issue. We are in contact with the British Consulate and we wrote a letter on this subject last week. The Previous Consulate came to my visit and we spoke about this issue. I had expressed the concerns of our students. The Consulate at the time had said that these concerns would be forwarded to UK government officials. However, the Consulate all added that this condition would not be a problem for Commonwealth countries. In fact, it was stated that in normal circumstances the money is given to the EU but now this payment would be paid directly to Cyprus. Based on these discourses, I believe that Cypriot students will continue to receive the opportunities offered by the UK.”