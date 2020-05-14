Turkey launches new “Healthy Tourism Certification” Program

THE Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey has initiated Healthy Tourism Certification program, which will be enforced as of summer season of 2020.\r\n\r\nHealthy Tourism Certification will be issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and with the participation of Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs covers a broad range of measures which will be taken towards transportation, accommodation, health condition of employees of the facilities and passengers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe certificate, which shall be granted by international certification institutions, will document the completion of the high level of health and hygiene requirements at airline companies, airports and other transportation, accommodation and food & beverage facilities.\r\n\r\nMehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Republic of Turkeys said: \u201cTurkey has been role model for the world during Covid 19 with its well-established health system and treatment methods that have been taken. This certificate program to demonstrates that Turkey will take a pioneering role in terms of setting the direction for the normalisation of tourism...\r\n\r\n"Our certification program shall ensure that our guests in Turkey are going to make their holidays in a safe and hygienic manner and feel comfortable during their visit. Our program covers preventive and protective steps including air, marine and land transportation, arrival ports, all facilities providing a holiday experience, health condition of\u00a0employees in the industry and tourists themselves. We will encourage all of our transportation and accommodation facilities to take all precautions for a healthy holiday through obtaining the certificate.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe certification program of Turkey consists of 4 main pillars which are \u201cHealth and Safety of the Passenger\u201d, \u201cHealth and Safety of the Employee\u201d, \u201cPrecautions\u00a0taken at Facilities\u201d and \u201cPrecautions taken in terms of \u201cTransportation\u201d. this will need to be applied and carried out for the certificate to be approved.\r\n\r\n1.\u201cHealth and Safety of the Passenger\u201d\r\n\r\nThis covers the precautions which are\u00a0required to be implemented in terms of passengers from the time of check-in\u00a0until their check-out. It includes; not allowing passengers without mask to enter\u00a0respective terminals, passengers will be provided masks free of charge, application\u00a0of thermal camera and body temperature measurement at the entrance of terminal buildings, preparing disinfection surfaces such as carpets and disinfection cabins, if\u00a0required, apply the required protocols for the passengers that are diagnosed as a risk group in terms of travelling.\r\n\r\n2. \u201cHealth and Safety of the Employee\u201d\r\n\r\nThis covers precautions with respect to\u00a0ensuring physically and mentally healthy personnel at transportation,\u00a0accommodation and food & beverage facilities. Procedures such as hygiene and\u00a0sanitation training of the personnel, psychological support, providing required\u00a0hygiene\/health equipment, controlling of the personnel both with thermal\u00a0cameras are required standards and also thermometers and planning shifts,\u00a0holding meetings and regular health checks of personnel.\r\n\r\n3.\u201cPrecautions taken at Facilities\u201d, \r\n\r\nThis is the steps required to be taken in\u00a0order to prevent spreading of the outbreak. In case of preventing such cases, processes that need to be implemented by the accommodation, food &\u00a0beverage facilities have been defined under the scope of the certificate.\r\n\r\nCertification ensures implementation and controlling of measures such as social\u00a0distance, contact, isolation which are required to control the spread of pandemic\u00a0within the personnel working at such facilities.\r\n\r\n4.\u201cPrecautions taken in terms of Transportation vehicles\u201d\r\n\r\nThis includes certain measures and regulations for air, land and marine transportation. Training of\u00a0personnel of transportation vehicles, immunity certificate of the personnel, sterilization of transportation vehicles and arrangement of passenger\u00a0transportation system according to safe distance standards have been defined under the scope of the certificate.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nMinister Ersoy emphasized the sensitivity and importance saying: \u201cWe have completed pandemic protocols and certification protocols issued\u00a0separately in terms of airports, domestic airlines, highways and tourism facilities\u00a0as of May 4, 2020. We are also planning to start implementation of the\u00a0certification process for hotels as of May. We will start listing the facilities,\u00a0obtaining such certificate, as of June 1, 2020 through all channels including our Ministry website."