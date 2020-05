Two more members of the community have passed away

SADLY over the past week Hakan Seyyar and Hatice Arkış, members of the Turkish speaking community have passed away after contracting coronavirus.

As of 4pm on Wednesday 6 May, 138 known members of the Turkish Speaking of the community have fallen victim to the virus.

Hakan Seyyar Hatice Arkış

With news of the first passing announced on March 18, over the past 7 weeks 130 known members of the Turkish speaking community have lost their live in the UK. Over the past news as the number of hospital admissions in London fall and the UK passes the peak, over the past week the sad news of two more members passes were announced.

The known number of members from the Turkish Speaking Community that originated from Turkey has reached 50 the Turkish Embassy in London has confirmed of these 42 are known: Hayri Ergönül,İlyas Güngör, Hacı Ali Doğuş, H.E. , Mevlüt Bozdoğan, Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Serkan Aydın, Hüseyin Arslan, Mahmut Özcan, Ali Nurdağı, Hüseyin Buz, Cuma Çetin, Fatma Kurt, Hıdır Uzun, Ali Kalaycı, Süleyman Özdemir, İsmail Taşçı, Zeynep Çakantemur, Ömür Alişan, Gülüzar Ağbacı, Vahide Bektaş, Elif Keskin, R.Ç., Hatice Araz, Döndü Kurt, Murat Ekici, Aziz Özdil, Erkan Şahin, Ali Özel, Rahmi Bıyık, Fehmi Gür, Nevga Çöker, İffet Bilaloğlu, Hüseyin Çiftçi, Doğan Çelebi, Esmer Gül, Yaşar Cevahir, Ayşe Boztepe, A.E , Erdoğan Beyoğlu, Hamide Sak and Hatice Arkış.

The Cypriot community living has seen a high number of deaths in particular, 88 people from a Turkish Cypriot background have passed away: Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı, Mustafa Ahmet, Yıldıray Faik, Kamil Ahmet, Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman, Güney Osman Tarzan, Doğan Ahmet Konkurt, Safi Levent, Mehmet Erdoğan, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, H.Y.Ş., Zülfiye Osman, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Rahme Ahmet Tayip, Çetin Çetinkaya, Arif Niyazi, Samime Bilginer, Serdar Balı, Tayfun Salih, Ahmet Kamil, Osman Mehmet, Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci, Hüseyin Kavaz, Ersin Mehmet Soyalan, Türker Enver, Rıfat Hasan Rezvan, Sündüz Yusuf Ramadan, Salise Tolgay Demirağ, Hilmi Miksi, Enver Arif, Hanife Mehmet, Mustafa İbrahim, Ergün Osman, Emine Aziz, Suna Arif, Ayşe Ali, Şakir Cemal, İbrahim Muharrem, Sare Tek, Salih Balı, Aynur Hussein (Talat Gusela), Özcan Aygın, Ferhat Hakkı, Hüseyin Ahmet, İbrahim Mercan, Mustafa Enver, Erdal Kemal Yılmaz, Erbay Kemal Yılmaz, Hüseyin Türkan, İsmet Ramadan, Burhan Mustafa, Sultan Şevket, Mustafa Şükrü, Ekrem Hasan, Salih Hasan, İsmail Özbarış, Ahmet Ömer, İbrahim Özgür, Sonya Kaygan, Ayten Yusuf, Fikriye Halil Emir, Özgür Celal, Mustafa Cavit, Hilmi İbrahim, Hüseyin İbrahim, Layka Nemes Hüseyin, Ufuk K., Saydam Akpınar, Nezihe Köşe, Mustafa Ahmet, Cihan Sadık, Münüse Nabi, Sonal Hasan, Muazzez Ahmet, Hüseyin Ahmet Mehmet, Ahmet Hasan, Cemal Hüseyin, Orhan Mehmet Mustafa, Hakkı Köse, Mukkades Ali, Mustafa Paşa, Ayten Halil, Mehmet E. and Hakan Seyyar

At Londra Gazete we send our condolence to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and during this time we wish all our readers’ good health and you keep safe.