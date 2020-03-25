42 cases of coronavirus confirmed in North Cyprus

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday, the TRNC Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced.

Pilli said that both of the new cases had come in close contact with another coronavirus patient.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the TRNC to 42.

There are currently 13 patients receiving treatment, ten TRNC citizens, two German nationals and an individual from Turkmenistan.

29 patients, all German nationals, were discharged from hospital earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, a “Fever and Cough” outpatient clinic at the Lefkoşa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital is coming into service today.

The clinic located at the entrance of the “Early Diagnosis Centre” will be open seven days a week between 8:30am and 10pm.

According to the Health Ministry, all members of the public who have complaints of fever and coughing must apply to the clinic as of today.