42 cases of coronavirus confirmed in North Cyprus

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday, the TRNC Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced.\r\n\r\nPilli said that both of the new cases had come in close contact with another coronavirus patient.\r\n\r\nThe latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the TRNC to 42.\r\n\r\nThere are currently 13 patients receiving treatment, ten TRNC citizens, two German nationals and an individual from Turkmenistan.\r\n\r\n29 patients, all German nationals, were discharged from hospital earlier in the week.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, a \u201cFever and Cough\u201d outpatient clinic at the Lefko\u015fa Dr. Burhan Nalbanto\u011flu State Hospital is coming into service today.\r\n\r\nThe clinic located at the entrance of the \u201cEarly Diagnosis Centre\u201d will be open seven days a week between 8:30am and 10pm.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Health Ministry, all members of the public who have complaints of fever and coughing must apply to the clinic as of today.