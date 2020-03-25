Turkey confirms coronavirus death toll climbs to 44

1 day önce
0 286 Bir dakikadan az

Turkey confirmed seven more deaths from coronavirus as of late Tuesday(24 March), bringing the total number of fatalities to 44.

A total of 3,952 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours on people suspected of contracting the virus, and 343 tested positive, bringing the tally of infections to 1,872, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“How many people [contracted the virus]? In 195 countries, this question is asked every day. Although we have losses, it is not late for Turkey,” he said, stressing that one of the patients was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and the other fatalities were elderly.

While most victims of the virus worldwide have been the elderly, health officials fear they may have contracted it from the young carriers who may be asymptomatic.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

4 hours önce
514

Coronavirus UK: 11,658 cases and 578 deaths confirmed

5 hours önce
337

Self-employed to get 80% of average monthly profits paid by government

8 hours önce
40

Half a million people have volunteered to help the NHS

8 hours önce
240

London’s ExCel centre will treat Covid-19 patients ‘within days’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin