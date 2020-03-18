Confirmed coronavirus deaths in the Turkish Speaking Community

THE Turkish-speaking community in London, which experienced a great sadness after the announcement that a Turkish Cypriot woman died in the hospital where he was treated in South London on Tuesday, was shaken by the second bitter news Today.

It was announced that The England Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi’s member, Hayri Ergönül, had fallen victim to the coronavirus.

It said that his wife, who was treated at the North Middlesex Hospital last Thursday, also suffered from a coronavirus but has since recovered in hospital. It is also learned that Hayri Ergönül died after developing pneumonia due to the virus.

It was announced that the Turkish Cypriot Elmaziye Kanlı, who lives in South London, died at the Farnborough Hospital, where he was treated, because of coronavirus.

According to the news from Faruk Eskioğlu at Açık Gazete, who spoke with Erkin Güney, the director of Ramadan Mosque Foundation and the UK Islamic Funeral Service, Güney said that Elmaziye Kanlı was in her 80s has passed away from coronavirus, “I knew her personally, my sister’s mother-in-law. She was a very good person and was the pillar of his house. We are very sorry to the family. ”

Here at Londra Gazete we send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their life.