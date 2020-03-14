Coronavirus: UK deaths double to 21 in 24 hours

Ten more people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 21.

The UK’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said all of the latest to die were patients in “at-risk” groups.

All patients NHS England gave details of had underlying health conditions and were over the age of 60.

The reported deaths were from around England including London, Birmingham and Leicester.

Prof Whitty said: “I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many. The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.”