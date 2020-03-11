Support given for Syrian refugees and Turkey’s Idlib operation in London

ON Thursday 5 March a number of members of the Turkish Speaking community gathered together where a press release was made in front of the Turkish Embassy in London.

Drawing attention to the question of the organisation of representatives of Turkey’s support for military action Spring Shield conducted in Idlib and the lives of refugee at the Greek border who want to move to Europe in the UK.

A spokesman of the union, İbrahim Gökçe, read the press statement on behalf of representatives of non-governmental organisations within the umbrella organisation of the British Turkish Association (BTA).

The statement of change in Turkey’s policy towards refugees, fleeing oppression will remain open to all of the country’s door was highlighted with the following words: “The view that Turkey’s refugee and immigration have not changed and will continue to help those innocent people fleeing persecution. Turkey gratuitous health and social services to refugees in this context, as well as providing employment opportunities, acting as guest precision asylum seekers. But with the new wave of migration from taking place towards Turkey, there have been domestic concerns due to excessive intensified refugee population in the country. Therefore, it was forced to open its border with Turkey because of no other options. ”

In the statement, the international community was also asked to take action to create a no-fly zone in Idlib. Representatives of the Turkish non-governmental organisation, including the AKP London Representative Abdurrahim Boynukalın and the President of the International Democratic Union UK Branch Erdal Yetimovan, who hosted in the official residence upon the invitation of London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın.

After Boynukalın spoke to the Ambassador Yalçın about their actives, Yalçın also made a short speech. Ambassador Yalcin, said that the change in Turkey’s policy on Syria 9 years: “Syria has been bleeding for 9 years. Turkey for 9 years, ever since the beginning of the consistent principled behaviour change was perhaps the only country on this issue. ”