Fish oil supplements offer ‘little or no benefit’ against cancer

TAKING omega-3 supplements offers “little to no” benefit against cancer, say, experts.

Consumption of fish oil supplements is promoted as having a wide range of positive impacts on health. These are purported to include lowering the risk of strokes, as well as diseases such as cancer and dementia.

But researchers at the University of Anglia (UEA) found taking daily supplements will likely have no significant impact on a person’s health.

The research relates specifically to supplements, rather than omega-3 derived from eating fish, with experts still suggesting the latter is good for the heart, as well as general health.

Dr Lee Hooper, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said that the study – funded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – adds to mounting evidence that omega-3 supplements are failing to offer consumers the benefits they advertise.

“Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega 3 supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as anxiety, depression, stroke, diabetes or death,” he said. In fact, we found that they may very slightly increase cancer risk, particularly for prostate cancer.”

More than 80 studies in 2019 found no evidence that omega-3 offers health benefits to those with type 2 diabetes.