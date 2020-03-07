24 men arrested in Waltham Forest

A total of 24 men have been arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs after a number of early morning raids today in Waltham Forest.

More than 300 officers from the north-east Proactive Gangs Unit and Territorial Support Group visited 27 residential and business addresses between 4.45amto 7 am on Wednesday morning in the St James’s Street area of Walthamstow.

The men arrested, aged between 16 and 32-years-old, have been taken into custody.

In addition to the arrests, a number of zombie style knives, class A and B drugs and large amounts of cash were seized. Furthermore, officers also retrieved a number of phones, which will help build up intelligence of drug dealing in the borough.

During the investigation, detectives worked alongside partners at Waltham Forest Council.

Richard Tucker, North East BCU Commander at the Met, said: “The Met continuously works to disrupt and dismantle the toxic gangs supplying drugs to the capital. Our absolute priority is tackling violence and I am committed to making Waltham Forest Borough a hostile environment for criminality.

“We know that the supply of drugs fuels violence, not just in Waltham Forest, but in all areas throughout London. By cutting off the supply of drugs and seizing intelligence on their networks, we can continue to stem the supply and clamp down on violence…”