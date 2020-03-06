Amazon removes overpriced goods and fake coronavirus cures

AMAZON has banned more than one million products which claim to protect against the coronavirus – or even cure it.

The online retailer told Reuters it had also removed “tens of thousands” of overpriced health products from unscrupulous sellers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern about some misleading Amazon listings earlier this month, including fake treatments.

The WHO said fake coronavirus claims online were causing mass confusion and urged tech giants to combat the spread of misinformation.

A search for “coronavirus” on Amazon brought up results for face masks, disinfectant wipes and newly-published books on viral infections, revealing how some sellers are cashing in on the health crisis.

It also offered results for vitamin C boosters – a fake cure for the virus that has been widely disseminated online.

A spokeswoman cited company policy which allows Amazon to take down products that “hurt customer trust”, including when pricing “is significantly higher than recent prices offered on or off Amazon”. The company will continue to monitor the site for price spikes, she added.