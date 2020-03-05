Police Office arrested for suspected link with right-wing terror A 21-year-old police office has been arrested in north London on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, 5 March, arrested a serving Met Police officer on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

The officer, a 21-year-old police constable who works within Frontline Policing, was arrested under PACE at an address in north London and has been taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in custody.

The arrest relates to suspected membership of a proscribed organisation linked to right-wing terrorism.

Officers are also carrying out searches at the address in north London.

Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed and the officer’s status is at present under review. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as a mandatory referral.

Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to wider public safety in relation to this matter.