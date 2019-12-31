A woman with a baby stabbed in the back 3 time in south London

A woman has been stabbed three times in the back as she pushed her child in a pram in an unprovoked attack in south London.

The 36-year-old was attacked from behind by a lone man who did not speak as he repeatedly knifed her before fleeing the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Officers were called shortly before 5.30pm on Monday to Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill.

The woman was taken to hospital where her injuries were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.

The child was not hurt in the attack.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing. He fled down Downton Avenue away from the High Road.

A Met Police spokesman said: “At this stage, officers retain an open mind as to any motive.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.