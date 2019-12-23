Altun arrested for fatal stabbing in Walthamstow

A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death and another wounded in Walthamstow.

Emergency services rushed to Bromley Road at 7.16 pm on Thursday 19 December to reports of a fight. Despite their effects, a 24-year-old man named as Michael Paul Baptista was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The post-mortem examination which took place on Friday, 20 December gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

29-year-old Oguzhan Altun was later arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. Altun was charged with murder on Saturday 21 December and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Joanna York of Specialist Crime said: “I am grateful to members of the community who have come forward to assist our investigation into this murder.”

“Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Baptista’s family.”