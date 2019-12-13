Votes are in for Ibrahim Dogus Labour’s West Bromwich East candidate
Ibrahim Dogus the Labour candidate for West Bromwich East and a Turkish-speaking candidate has lost to Nicola Faye Richards from the Conservative Party.
RESULTS
|VOTE
|Ibrahim Dogus
|Labour
|15,211
|Nicola Faye Richards
|Conservative
|16,804
|Andy Graham
|Liberal Democrat
|1,313
|Mark Nicholas Redding
|Green
|627
|Christian Mosiah Lucas
|Brexit
|1,475
|George Galloway
|Independent
|489
|Colin Rankine
|Yeshua
|56
In the EU referendum results the votes for West Bromwich East :
Leave
68.18%
Remain
31.82%
West Bromwich East results for General election, 2017
LAB: 58%
CON: 38.2%
LIB: 1.6%
GRE: 1.4%
OTHER: 0.8%