Votes are in for Ibrahim Dogus Labour’s West Bromwich East candidate

Ibrahim Dogus the Labour candidate for West Bromwich East and a Turkish-speaking candidate has lost to Nicola Faye Richards from the Conservative Party.

RESULTS

VOTE Ibrahim Dogus Labour 15,211 Nicola Faye Richards Conservative 16,804 Andy Graham Liberal Democrat 1,313 Mark Nicholas Redding Green 627 Christian Mosiah Lucas Brexit 1,475 George Galloway Independent 489 Colin Rankine Yeshua 56

In the EU referendum results the votes for West Bromwich East :

Leave

68.18%

Remain 31.82%