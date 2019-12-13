Votes are in for Ibrahim Dogus Labour’s West Bromwich East candidate

Ibrahim Dogus the Labour candidate for West Bromwich East and a Turkish-speaking candidate has lost to Nicola Faye Richards from the Conservative Party.

 

RESULTS

VOTE
Ibrahim Dogus Labour 15,211
Nicola Faye Richards Conservative 16,804
Andy Graham Liberal Democrat 1,313
Mark Nicholas Redding Green 627
Christian Mosiah Lucas Brexit 1,475
George Galloway Independent 489
Colin Rankine  Yeshua 56
In the EU referendum results the votes for West Bromwich East :

Leave

68.18%

 

Remain

31.82%

West Bromwich East results for General election, 2017
LAB: 58%
CON: 38.2%
LIB: 1.6%
GRE: 1.4%
OTHER: 0.8%
