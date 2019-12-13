İbrahim Doğuş’un yarıştığı West Bromwich East bölgesi seçim sonuçları

2 hours önce
0 132 Bir dakikadan az

İbrahim Doğuş’un yarıştığı West Bromwich East sonuçları:

OY
İbrahim Doğus İşçi Partisi 15,211
Nicola Faye Richards Muhafazakar Parti 16,804
Andy Graham Liberal Dem. Parti 1,313
Mark Nicholas Redding Yeşil Parti 627
Christian Mosiah Lucas Brexit Partisi 1,475
George Galloway Bağımsız Aday 489
Colin Rankine  Yeshua 56
AB Referandumu West Bromwich East sonuçları:
Çıkalım

68.18%

 

Kalalım

31.82%

2017 Genel Seçimi West Bromwich East sonuçları:
LAB: 58%
CON: 38.2%
LIB: 1.6%
GRE: 1.4%
OTHER: 0.8%
Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

33 mins önce
54

Feryal Clark’ın yarıştığı Enfield North bölgesi seçim sonuçları

42 mins önce
51

Southgate bölgesi seçim sonuçları

2 hours önce
66

Votes are in for Ibrahim Dogus Labour’s West Bromwich East candidate

2 hours önce
98

Edmonton bölgesi seçim sonuçları

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin