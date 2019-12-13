İbrahim Doğuş’un yarıştığı West Bromwich East bölgesi seçim sonuçları
İbrahim Doğuş’un yarıştığı West Bromwich East sonuçları:
|OY
|İbrahim Doğus
|İşçi Partisi
|15,211
|Nicola Faye Richards
|Muhafazakar Parti
|16,804
|Andy Graham
|Liberal Dem. Parti
|1,313
|Mark Nicholas Redding
|Yeşil Parti
|627
|Christian Mosiah Lucas
|Brexit Partisi
|1,475
|George Galloway
|Bağımsız Aday
|489
|Colin Rankine
|Yeshua
|56
AB Referandumu West Bromwich East sonuçları:
Çıkalım
68.18%
Kalalım
31.82%
2017 Genel Seçimi West Bromwich East sonuçları:
LAB: 58%
CON: 38.2%
LIB: 1.6%
GRE: 1.4%
OTHER: 0.8%