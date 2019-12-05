Commemoration held at Tottenham Park Cemetery

A group of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots held a commemoration event on the Saturday 30 November visited the grave of a number of people that fought for pec, marking 22 years since Ahmet Sadi’s passing.

The group said: “The purpose of the visit was to commemorate with a few branches of olive and laurel together with red carnations on the graves of our compatriots Ahmet and Lema Sadi, Sedat Suleiman and Hassan Raif, who all fought in the common struggle of both communities for the peaceful and brotherly coexistence of the two communities in a united Cyprus for all its people”

Adding “ We promise today that we will continue their common struggle so that ALL Cypriots live in a united Cyprus, Bizonal, Bicommunal, federal”

