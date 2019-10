MPs back early general election on 12 December

Ayes: 438

Noes: 20

It will the first UK’s first December general election since 1923.

MPs have approved Boris Johnson’s plan to hold a general election on Thursday 12 December by 438 votes to 20.

Legislation to hold the election has now cleared its final stages in the House of Commons and will now go to the House of Lords for consideration – where it is unlikely to be opposed.