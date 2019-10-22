4 arrested after triple stabbing in Peckham

Four people have been arrested after a triple stabbing in south-east London on Monday.

Police were called just before 4.30pm to Nunhead Lane, Peckham.

Two males, aged 18 and 23, were found in nearby Banfield Road. A third victim, also 18, was found in Brookstone Court.

They were all taken to hospital, with the 23-year-old said to be suffering serious injuries.

Four people – three males and one female – were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody.

The Met responded by putting a Section 60 order in place across the entire borough of Southwark, giving officers increased stop and search powers.

A statement from the force read: “Police were called at approximately 4.22pm on Monday, October 21 to reports of a stabbing in Southwark.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“Victims one and two, two males aged 18 and 23 respectively, were found in Banfield Road, off Nunhead Lane. They were both taken to hospital.

“The 18-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening. The 23-year-old continues to be treated in hospital for serious injuries and we await more information.

“A third victim, an 18-year-old male, was found in Brookstone Court. He was taken to hospital; we await an assessment as to the severity of his injuries.

“Police are still working to determine whether there are any other injured parties.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.