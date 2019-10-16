Donor appeal campaign for Talia Tosun is growing

DOZENS of people participated in the first campaign, hosted by the Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA).

The event that took place on Wednesday evening, October 16, gave hope to the interest of young people of all ages, especially young people. Tahsin Bilginer, an experienced doctor who spoke to Londra Gazete about the campaign, said, “I wish, there is a donor suitable for our young girl. This is indeed a human and sacred duty. I wish I could be young, donor and save a life. ”

Talia Tosun’s father, Recep Barbaros, who participated in the Donor appeal campaign, said, “Whoever can come, this is a campaign for my daughter, but the stem cell information that will be obtained from here will perhaps allow another person to hold onto life. ”

30 people donated to Anthony Nolan, who was looking for donors under the age of 30while 10 people were able to donate to DKMS, which looks for donors, who applied for more than 30 years.

Anyone aged 16-55 years old, healthy and who is a Cypriot or from the Mediterranean community can participate in the campaign by giving a saliva sample. Since Talia Tosun’s disease did not respond to chemotherapy, the only hope was to find the appropriate stem cell and the society was asked to be sensitive.

The donor appeal campaign, two different locations in North London have taken place and one will also take place in South London. On Saturday, October 19, between 10: 00-14: 00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Turkish School Address: Blackfen Girls school Blackfen Road, DA15 9NU Sidcup, Bexley.