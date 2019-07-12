Family ‘extremely concerned’ for man missing in Turkey

The family of a man missing in Turkey say they are “extremely concerned for his well-being” and that his disappearance is out of character.

David Cann, 56, has not been seen since 2 July, when he had breakfast at his hotel in Hisaronu and then told the manager he was going for a walk.

His belongings and passport were left in his hotel room and he never turned up for his flight home the next day.

Mr Cann, from Southsea, Hampshire, was on a week’s holiday on his own.

His nephew Gavin Thomas said the family had travelled out to Turkey after the hotel, in the Fethiye region, contacted them to say the foreign languages teacher had failed to return.

Mr Thomas said: “Having explored the area a bit ourselves, we are very worried that he might have got into trouble during his walk; perhaps a fall, got lost, a medical emergency.

“There is also the fear that there is the risk of a criminal activity.”

He said in the week before Mr Cann’s disappearance, another man had reported being approached by three men who tried to force him into a vehicle, but he ran off.

This had happened on the same path Mr Cann was due to walk, Mr Thomas said.

“He was able to give a basic description of these men to us, and we have shared this with the police. We do not know if they are following this up.”

Mr Thomas said communicating with the local police, the Jandarma, was “not possible due to the language barrier”.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was liaising with the family and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, but had minimal involvement as the investigation was being led by the Turkish authorities.

