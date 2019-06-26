A book of condolence arranged for Christofias

FORMER President of the Republic of Cyprus Demetris Christofias passed away on Friday 21st June 2019 at the age of 72.

The announcement was made by his doctor, that Christofias had been hospitalised for weeks, died at the Nicosia General Hospital after developing severe pneumological complications.

On the day of his funeral which took place on Tuesday 25 June 2019 in Strovolos, Cyprus saw politicians from both sides of the island attended.

While the funeral was taking place and live streams show on TV, here in London the AKEL in Britain arranged a book of condolence has been opened until the end of the day at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green, throughout the day people of all ages and different background come to the centre to write their messages.