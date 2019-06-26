A book of condolence arranged for Christofias

1 saat önce
0 23 Bir dakikadan az

 

FORMER President of the Republic of Cyprus Demetris Christofias passed away on Friday 21st June 2019 at the age of 72.

The announcement was made by his doctor, that Christofias had been hospitalised for weeks, died at the Nicosia General Hospital after developing severe pneumological complications.

On the day of his funeral which took place on Tuesday 25 June 2019 in Strovolos, Cyprus saw politicians from both sides of the island attended.

While the funeral was taking place and live streams show on TV, here in London the AKEL in Britain arranged a book of condolence has been opened until the end of the day at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green, throughout the day people of all ages and different background come to the centre to write their messages.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

20 Nisan 2019
147

YTB President was in North Cyprus for Goodness Festivals

17 Nisan 2019
191

KTGBI’s cultural tour of Northern Cyprus

25 Mart 2019
139

Committee on Missing Persons: “Provide DNA samples for missing relatives”

18 Mart 2019
175

Movement for a united Cyprus begins

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin