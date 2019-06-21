Plans for 400 new homes in Hackney

NEARLY 400 homes would be built or refurbished in the last phase of Hackney Council’s award-winning regeneration of Stoke Newington’s Kings Crescent Estate under plans submitted this week.

Subject to planning permission, the proposals would see 219 new homes built directly by the Council and 174 existing homes upgraded – with more than half for genuinely affordable Council social rent or shared ownership.

Council officers and architects have spent nearly a year working closely with local councillors and existing tenants and leaseholders on designs for the project, which will also see better public spaces, new play areas and community facilities.

The mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “The new and refurbished homes we’ve already built at Kings Crescent have won plaudits from around the world, but I’m most proud that new and existing families love them and are using the amazing public spaces.

Our latest proposals aim to build on the successes of our work so far – with hundreds more stunning, high-quality homes, spaces for children to play and for the local community to come together.

I’m proud that Hackney is building new genuinely affordable Council homes across our borough for the people that need them most.”

The project is part of more than 2,000 homes, three schools and a leisure centre being started or completed by the Council across Hackney by 2022 – with more than half of new homes for social rent or shared ownership. Rather than selling off land to developers, the vast majority of these homes and facilities are built and managed directly by the Council, on its own land.