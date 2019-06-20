The Turkish Cypriot cultural festival receiving big attention

In the build-up to next weekend Turkish Cypriot cultural festival, many members of our community and society have been sharing on social media their delight as buses with the festival advert has been seen on countless buses in London over the past few weeks.

This year’s 3rd festival will take place on Sunday 30 June 2019 at Enfield Playing fields on Donkey Lane EN1 3SU, this year will see new and exciting additions to the festival with an ADK Supreme Sports Car Exhibition and the much talked about The Mid Sumer ball with some 20 Turkish DJ playing at alone with a number of singers and performs also taking the stage.

People have been sharing their excitement after seeing the advert, with everyone waiting for the countdown to enjoy all the festival has to offer, from Turkish Cypriot food, drinks, arts and crafts and much more.

Tens of thousands of people attending the festival since it started in 2017 make sure you get your tickets to this year’s festivals at https://tccf2019.eventbrite.co.uk or follow CTCA UK’s Facebook page for updates.