Thousands celebrated London’s Eid Festival

On Saturday 8 June thousands of people celebrated Eid Al-Fitr at Trafalgar Square. This year’s festival marks the 14th eid festival hosted by the Mayor of London since its start in 2006.

The annual event celebrating the end of Ramadan. With food, drinks and entertainment the day-long event the square was filled with thousands of people, from all faiths and beliefs joining together to enjoy the celebration.

There were performances from acts including an Indonesian dance troupe, Syrian classical musicians, West African–European contemporary artists and spoken word poets.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was welcomed onto the stage by award-winning Hollywood actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed.

Khan told the crowds that people of all faiths and none were welcome in the capital, adding that the “wonderful thing” about the city was that many Londoners realized when Ramadan was ongoing.

Khan mentioned on a number of iftar event that took place over Ramadan, break fast with people around from Grenfell fire, the first Iftar in Saint Paul’s Cathedral with the bishop of London and the Iftar in Trafalgar Square.

Speaking about the diversity that London has Khan said “We know London is the great city in the world, there are people around the world look at London today, looking at Trafalgar square today in envy, why,

Because here in London we don’t just tolerate difference, we respect, we embrace it and as we have shown today we celebrate it”

Highlighting the that the festival is open to all ” What is so wonderful about eid in the square today is here we have many many non-Muslims celebrating eid”

Khan closed his speech with a clear message “London is Open” to celebrate to all faiths, people, talent and businesses.

The day continued with a number of performances, crowds enjoying the warm weather and mouth-watering food available at the surrounding stalls.

