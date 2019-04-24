CHP UK selects Kazım Gül as new president

CHP UK, held their general assembly held in London, selecting the new president. In the general assembly held in London, Kazim Gül won 204 votes and the CHP became the new president.

The 5th Ordinary General Assembly held at The Selby Centre Tottenham saw a large number of its members gathered to cast their votes.

A few CHP members from overseas also join the elections, from Turkey CHP MPs for Ankara and Tekin Bingöl and Emre Çam. Members from CHP Frankfurt Ali Çetinkaya and CHP Strasbourg Asaf Bozlar joined the election.

Tekin Bingöl (President), Dr. İsmail Doğan and Elif Gelirli were elected as council members. Bingöl said that CHP England, the management and members who contributed to the work of the Union, has presented their love and respect.

Then the candidates Kazım Gül and Ayhan Peker talked about their works and projects in their last bid to win the elections. The voting took place at four separate tables’ members casting their votes and electing Kazım Gül as the new president of CHP UK.

Elected for two years Gül will be running with his committee members: Hasan Dikme, Yılmaz Özdemir, Nur A. Travac, Ersin Hatipoğlu, Dilek Kale, Cevdet Köse, Şükrü Gülşen and İsmail Şengüloğlu. Gül, thanked everyone and also congratulated by his opponent, Ayhan Peker.